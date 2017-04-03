News Release from Board of County Commissioners
Tim Hand, Director, Community Corrections, [970] 498-7516; [email protected] , Laura Walker, Chair, Community Corrections Advisory Board, [970] 498-6239, [email protected] , Lisa Wempen, Criminal Justice Services, [970] 980-2654, [email protected] , Lindsay Murr, Community Corrections [970] 498-7512, [email protected] . The Larimer County Community Corrections Board will honor former Colorado 8th Judicial District Court Judge Daniel J. Kaup, on April 21, 2017 as the recipient of the 39th Annual Judge Conrad L. Ball Award.
