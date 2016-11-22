Cost of Colorado-Wyoming fire is already at roughly $30 million
The cost of battling a wildfire that burned 60 square miles across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming has reached about $30 million dollars as the blaze continues to smolder and produce smoke. The Denver Post reports that Routt National Forest spokesman Aaron Voos says smoke was still visible at the site Saturday, and final costs associated with the Beaver Creek Fire haven't yet been tallied.
