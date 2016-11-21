Beaver Creek fire cost at roughly $30...

Beaver Creek fire cost at roughly $30 million as massive blaze near Walden continues to smolder

Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Denver Post

Jeremiah Zamora, left, District Ranger with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, and Aaron Voos, right, public affairs officer with the US Forest Service, look at downed and burned trees inside the perimeter of the Beaver Creek Fire on August 23, 2016 in Walden, Colorado. The cost of battling the massive, human-caused Beaver Creek fire near Walden has reached roughly $30 million dollars as the blaze continues to smolder and produce smoke.

