Winners announced in Villager's Coloring Contest

DRUM ROLL please. Winners of the second annual Lynnfield Villager Coloring Contest, held in conjunction with the newspaper's sponsorship of Geraniumfest and Kids' Day, were Alyssa Attubato, 6 and Olivia Sieve, 9. They are shown with the Villager's graphic artist, John Keating, who designed the contest.

