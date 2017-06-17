Taft Street Fire Leaves 18 Homeless:Early Morning Fire Destroys Two...
A four-alarm fire broke out on Taft Street Tuesday morning around 4:15 a.m. in the same neighborhood hit by a tornado in 2014 leaving 18 people homeless. When firefighters arrived they found two homes ablaze at 41 and 45 Tafts St. and soon found there was a problem with the water pressure coming from the hydrants.
