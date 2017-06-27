SC says 'no' to school choice again
Wakefield will not be allowing students from other towns to attend Wakefield Public Schools in the 2017-2018 School year. The School Committee last night held its required annual school choice public hearing but no one from the public came to testify for or against becoming a school choice district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
