SC says 'no' to school choice again

21 min ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

Wakefield will not be allowing students from other towns to attend Wakefield Public Schools in the 2017-2018 School year. The School Committee last night held its required annual school choice public hearing but no one from the public came to testify for or against becoming a school choice district.

