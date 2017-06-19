NVMe Revision 1.3 Expands Reach of Fast Storage for Enterprise, Client, and Cloud Power Users
WAKEFIELD, Mass., – USA – June 21, 2017 – NVM Express, Inc. , the organization that developed the industry standard NVM Express specification for accessing solid-state drives on a PCI Express bus as well as across Fabrics, today announced the completion and release of its NVMe 1.3 specification. NVM Express has delivered on its commitment to Enterprise, Cloud, and Client customers by adding capabilities that meet the unique needs of each of these market segments, including Virtualization and Streams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pet Shop/Services in Melrose? (Jul '12)
|Jun 18
|Born free
|2
|why are north reading police such jerks????? al... (Apr '11)
|Jun 15
|Anonymous
|41
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|Jun 15
|PamelaQ
|14
|Liquor Stores now allowed in Melrose,ma (Mar '09)
|Jun 14
|Living in fantasy...
|20
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Medford
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|MV Harrasment
|Jun 11
|Enough of you
|52
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Jun 10
|Is he coming
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC