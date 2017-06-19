NVMe Revision 1.3 Expands Reach of Fast Storage for Enterprise, Client, and Cloud Power Users

WAKEFIELD, Mass., – USA – June 21, 2017 – NVM Express, Inc. , the organization that developed the industry standard NVM Express specification for accessing solid-state drives on a PCI Express bus as well as across Fabrics, today announced the completion and release of its NVMe 1.3 specification. NVM Express has delivered on its commitment to Enterprise, Cloud, and Client customers by adding capabilities that meet the unique needs of each of these market segments, including Virtualization and Streams.

