Massachusetts woman dies in New Hampshire crash
Police say 18-year-old Danielle Benedetto of Wakefield, Massachusetts, died when the car she was a passenger in went off Route 16, hit multiple trees and rolled over Friday morning. A passerby found the vehicle around 5:20 a.m. on Friday.
