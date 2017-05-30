Massachusetts woman dies in New Hamps...

Massachusetts woman dies in New Hampshire crash

Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say 18-year-old Danielle Benedetto of Wakefield, Massachusetts, died when the car she was a passenger in went off Route 16, hit multiple trees and rolled over Friday morning. A passerby found the vehicle around 5:20 a.m. on Friday.

