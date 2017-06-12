Exclusive: Security Vendor Strongarm ...

Exclusive: Security Vendor Strongarm Rolls Out Partner Program To Boost Channel Footprint

Automated malware protection vendor Strongarm has launched a partner program to help grow its channel from accounting for 50 percent of business today to 90 percent a year from now. The Wakefield, Mass.-based company said it hopes to grow its existing base of a dozen solution providers by, on average, one partner per week through its new program, according to Joel Silberman, senior vice president of business development and strategy.

