Exclusive: Security Vendor Strongarm Rolls Out Partner Program To Boost Channel Footprint

Automated malware protection vendor Strongarm has launched a partner program to help grow its channel from accounting for 50 percent of business today to 90 percent a year from now. The Wakefield, Mass.-based company said it hopes to grow its existing base of a dozen solution providers by, on average, one partner per week through its new program, according to Joel Silberman, senior vice president of business development and strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.