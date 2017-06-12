Exclusive: Security Vendor Strongarm Rolls Out Partner Program To Boost Channel Footprint
Automated malware protection vendor Strongarm has launched a partner program to help grow its channel from accounting for 50 percent of business today to 90 percent a year from now. The Wakefield, Mass.-based company said it hopes to grow its existing base of a dozen solution providers by, on average, one partner per week through its new program, according to Joel Silberman, senior vice president of business development and strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liquor Stores now allowed in Melrose,ma (Mar '09)
|39 min
|Living in fantasy...
|20
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Medford
|Tue
|VictorOrians
|1
|MV Harrasment
|Jun 11
|Enough of you
|52
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Jun 10
|Is he coming
|22
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Jun 7
|Now batting numbe...
|69
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|Jun 6
|hOWS YOUR wEATHER
|3
|Fired Saugus town manager files whistleblower l... (Jan '15)
|Jun 5
|Voice of the people
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC