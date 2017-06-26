Company's Commitment to Sustainability Drives Increase in Solar Energy Systems

Hobbs Brook Management LLC, a commercial property management and development firm specializing in leasing, construction and development of Class A office space, announced the completion of two solar canopy arrays at its 601 and 701 Edgewater Drive office buildings in Wakefield, Mass. The new solar arrays align with Hobbs Brook's commitment to deliver high-quality, sustainable office environments and reduce its carbon footprint.

