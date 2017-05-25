Police say neo-Nazi beliefs, Islam conversion are factors in slaying of two Mass. natives in Florida
Andrew Oneschuk left Wakefield a couple weeks ago for Tampa, where he planned to stay with acquaintances, work temporarily, and enjoy some fishing before enlisting in the US Navy. But the 18-year-old quickly became troubled by his hosts and called his father to inform him that he planned to come home Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Fri
|Dizzzgusted
|13
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Saugus
|Fri
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Ljms890
|62
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|May 25
|Marthalaney
|13
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in North Reading
|May 25
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|May 25
|Goody two shoes
|37
|Area Militia 0120B
|May 22
|GENDank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC