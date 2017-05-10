A Healthy Lynnfield coalition begun t...

A Healthy Lynnfield coalition begun to address opioid crisis

The town has committed to address the opioid crisis head-on with the approval of a substance abuse coalition called "A Healthy Lynnfield" by the Board of Selectmen Monday night. A dozen local officials and business leaders have signed on to start the coalition, which is the minimum number mandated by the state.

