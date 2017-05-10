A Healthy Lynnfield coalition begun to address opioid crisis
The town has committed to address the opioid crisis head-on with the approval of a substance abuse coalition called "A Healthy Lynnfield" by the Board of Selectmen Monday night. A dozen local officials and business leaders have signed on to start the coalition, which is the minimum number mandated by the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
