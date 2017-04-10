Solons brief school officials
For the first time ever, the Wakefield School Committee and the Melrose School Committee met in joint session last week with the three legislators that represent both communities on Beacon Hill. In the Learning Commons at Melrose High School, Sen. Jason Lewis, Rep. Paul Brodeur and Rep. Donald Wong exchanged ideas with Wakefield and Melrose school committee members and school administrators on a variety of issues ranging from the Fiscal 2018 state budget and Chapter 70 funding to school accountability under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
