Rail trail proponents prevail by one vote, 342-341
After all the presentations made, forums held, handwringing, haggling and newspaper letter-writing campaigns from supporters and opponents over the past few months, it all came down to just one vote. Article 24 on the annual Town Meeting warrant passed by the simplest of majorities on a hand count of 342 to 341 late into the night of a nearly 4 1/2 hour meeting during which 29 articles were brought before the voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Men at Greater Risk for Prostate Cancer: ...
|16 hr
|SadButTrue
|10
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Tue
|True democracy
|30
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Apr 20
|Kwilson
|56
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Apr 8
|Pu pu platter
|66
|Who knows mario scire? Arrowhead dr. Or m.a.s b...
|Apr 6
|Mariosucks69
|1
|Mario scire builder from saugus (Aug '16)
|Apr 6
|Mariosucks69
|4
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Apr 5
|Moving on
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC