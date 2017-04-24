Rail trail proponents prevail by one vote, 342-341

After all the presentations made, forums held, handwringing, haggling and newspaper letter-writing campaigns from supporters and opponents over the past few months, it all came down to just one vote. Article 24 on the annual Town Meeting warrant passed by the simplest of majorities on a hand count of 342 to 341 late into the night of a nearly 4 1/2 hour meeting during which 29 articles were brought before the voters.

