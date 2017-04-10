Meg Michaels joins Residential Realty Group
"Meg is a pillar in the real estate community and we are honored that she has chosen to be part of our group. We value her professionalism, knowledge, years of experience, and expertise," said Christine Rocha, broker owner of Residential Realty Group.
