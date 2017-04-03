Backers make case for rail trail

In a preview of a debate looming on Town Meeting floor in a couple weeks, supporters of constructing a rail trail laid out reasons why a four-season linear recreational path would be good for the town, while opponents had questions about, among other things, unforeseen costs, protecting abutting properties and the lack of adequate parking for outsiders. Supporters of the rail trail made it clear at the March 30 public forum held at the middle school that the April 24 Town Meeting is only being asked to show the town is ready to move forward in the process so no already-pledged federal and state funding for the project will be jeopardized.

