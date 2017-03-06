ZS Genetics, Inc. And Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. Enter ...
WAKEFIELD, Mass. & CLARKSBURG, Md.-- --ZS Genetics, Inc. and Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. announced today a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ZS Genetics' DNA sequencing platform.
