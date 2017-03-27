Merrimack Valley League Champs Crowned

THE WAKEFIELD Seventh Grade Boys' Travel Basketball team won the Merrimack Valley League Championship defeating a tough Burlington team on March 12. The team entered the tournament as the number one seed and didn't look back sweeping the tournament with aggressive defense and unselfish offense. Wakefield now moves on to compete statewide in the Massachusetts Middle School State Championship Tournament in Foxboro on March 18 and 19. In the front row are Ajay Haridasse, Brendan Jaena, Matt Cinelli, Zack Kent, and Andrew Quinn.

