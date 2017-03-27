Merrimack Valley League Champs Crowned

Merrimack Valley League Champs Crowned

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

THE WAKEFIELD Seventh Grade Boys' Travel Basketball team won the Merrimack Valley League Championship defeating a tough Burlington team on March 12. The team entered the tournament as the number one seed and didn't look back sweeping the tournament with aggressive defense and unselfish offense. Wakefield now moves on to compete statewide in the Massachusetts Middle School State Championship Tournament in Foxboro on March 18 and 19. In the front row are Ajay Haridasse, Brendan Jaena, Matt Cinelli, Zack Kent, and Andrew Quinn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wakefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues 1 hr Government by the... 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in North Reading Thu VictorOrians 1
Patriotskateboards Mar 26 stop it 3
UFO's Mar 22 DrDoomShakalaka 1
White dudes love raping children Mar 15 BlackLatinoRapists 4
Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13) Mar 14 Dawn Martin 5
News Clark gets (Dec '10) Mar 12 Recall Clark and... 42
See all Wakefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wakefield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Middlesex County was issued at April 01 at 2:05PM EDT

Wakefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wakefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wakefield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC