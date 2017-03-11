I-95 in Wakefield reopened after over...

I-95 in Wakefield reopened after overnight rollover crash

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Boston.com

A portion of Interstate 95 in Wakefield has reopened after an overnight rollover crash of a truck carrying fuel shut down both sides of the highway for a few hours early Saturday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

