I-95 in Wakefield reopened after overnight rollover crash
A portion of Interstate 95 in Wakefield has reopened after an overnight rollover crash of a truck carrying fuel shut down both sides of the highway for a few hours early Saturday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
