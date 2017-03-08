'First Time Homebuyer Seminar' March ...

'First Time Homebuyer Seminar' March 29 at The Savings Bank

The Lending Office of The Savings Bank will sponsor a free "First Time Homebuyer Seminar" on Wednesday March 29 from 7-9 p.m. at the bank's main office, 351 Main Street, Wakefield. The seminar provides an opportunity for area residents who are preparing for the purchase of their first home to receive professional guidance which will help them better understand what is involved in the home buying process.

