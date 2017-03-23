Elaine (Walsh) Piper, 81
M. Elaine Piper, 81, of Reading, formerly of No. Reading & Campton, NH died March 17, 2017 at the Winchester Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
