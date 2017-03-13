Alliance Expands Its Latin America Team

Alliance Expands Its Latin America Team

Alliance Tire Americas Inc. has added two employees to help handle the company's growing business in Latin America. Esmerelda Bernal is the Latin America team's new sales and business development manager.

