Wakefield town administrator concerne...

Wakefield town administrator concerned about MarketStreet expansion

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

Wakefield Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio has aired concerns in a letter about a proposed "major modification" to the Planned Village Development District agreement for MarketStreet Lynnfield. During last week's Planning Board meeting, National Development Managing Partner Ted Tye unveiled a proposal to build a 42-foot high, three-story medical office building that would be located in the current parking lot behind Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wakefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) 7 hr BiggestBiggie 175
Pisa Pizza 16 hr GotOutOfDodge 4
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) 21 hr Friends to the end 62
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) Feb 20 Twelve angry men 12
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Feb 16 audrey21 53
News Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13) Feb 9 Trure 5
Budweiser and Lady Gaga Feb 5 Earplugs anyone 5
See all Wakefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wakefield Forum Now

Wakefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wakefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Wakefield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC