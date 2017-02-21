Wakefield town administrator concerned about MarketStreet expansion

Wakefield Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio has aired concerns in a letter about a proposed "major modification" to the Planned Village Development District agreement for MarketStreet Lynnfield. During last week's Planning Board meeting, National Development Managing Partner Ted Tye unveiled a proposal to build a 42-foot high, three-story medical office building that would be located in the current parking lot behind Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.