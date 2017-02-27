Multi-vehicle crashes ensue in Massachusetts as ice slicks roadways
Multiple crashes involving dozens of vehicles were reported near the town of Wakefield, Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Police. At least 30 vehicles were involved in one crash, which shut down Route 128 northbound, according to WCVB .
