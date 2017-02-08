Mass Highways Shut Down After Several Crashes
Ryan DeRoo captured this video where more than 30 cars were involved in a crash on Route 128 in Wakefield, Mass., on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|MaldenIsAJoke
|174
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Mon
|rachel leibowitz
|51
|Budweiser and Lady Gaga
|Feb 5
|Earplugs anyone
|5
|Malden Tax Bill
|Feb 5
|EverettCitizen
|3
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Feb 4
|Dom George SPD
|58
|Born In the USA
|Jan 31
|You know who you are
|7
|Deportation
|Jan 30
|Pamela
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC