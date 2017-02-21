Man arraigned over alleged assaults
A man who allegedly brandished a knife at four police officers in town after an October incident was arraigned last week in Middlesex Superior Court. According to an announcement from District Attorney Marian Ryan, John Almeida was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 17 and has a dangerous hearing scheduled for March 6, and is currently being held without bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|gvalle
|10
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|BiggestBiggie
|175
|Pisa Pizza
|21 hr
|GotOutOfDodge
|4
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Friends to the end
|62
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Feb 16
|audrey21
|53
|Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13)
|Feb 9
|Trure
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC