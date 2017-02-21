Man arraigned over alleged assaults

Man arraigned over alleged assaults

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

A man who allegedly brandished a knife at four police officers in town after an October incident was arraigned last week in Middlesex Superior Court. According to an announcement from District Attorney Marian Ryan, John Almeida was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 17 and has a dangerous hearing scheduled for March 6, and is currently being held without bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wakefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15) 2 hr gvalle 10
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) 11 hr BiggestBiggie 175
Pisa Pizza 21 hr GotOutOfDodge 4
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Wed Friends to the end 62
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) Feb 20 Twelve angry men 12
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) Feb 16 audrey21 53
News Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13) Feb 9 Trure 5
See all Wakefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wakefield Forum Now

Wakefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wakefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Wakefield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC