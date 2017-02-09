Icy roads lead to bus crash

Icy roads lead to bus crash

A bus taking children to the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, was unable to stop because of an icy roadway and slammed into the side another vehicle at the corner of Youle and Vinton streets. Five people complained of injuries.

