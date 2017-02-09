Icy roads lead to bus crash
A bus taking children to the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, was unable to stop because of an icy roadway and slammed into the side another vehicle at the corner of Youle and Vinton streets. Five people complained of injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|Trure
|5
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|audrey e
|52
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|Wed
|MaldenIsAJoke
|174
|Budweiser and Lady Gaga
|Feb 5
|Earplugs anyone
|5
|Malden Tax Bill
|Feb 5
|EverettCitizen
|3
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Feb 4
|Dom George SPD
|58
|Born In the USA
|Jan 31
|You know who you are
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC