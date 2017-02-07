Icy morning leads to massive car crashes in northeastern U.S.
Icy weather on Wednesday morning snarled travel through parts of the northeastern United States, with state police in Massachusetts reporting that 55 cars were involved in a series of crashes outside Boston. It was the start of a forecast whipsaw of weather over 48 hours, with temperatures around Boston expected to pass 50 degrees Fahrenheit before dropping back below freezing overnight, when a snowstorm is expected to begin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Ight
|173
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Mon
|rachel leibowitz
|51
|Budweiser and Lady Gaga
|Sun
|Earplugs anyone
|5
|Malden Tax Bill
|Sun
|EverettCitizen
|3
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Feb 4
|Dom George SPD
|58
|Born In the USA
|Jan 31
|You know who you are
|7
|Deportation
|Jan 30
|Pamela
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC