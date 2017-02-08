Icy morning leads to massive car cras...

Icy morning leads to massive car crashes in New England

Wednesday Feb 8

Icy weather Wednesday morning snarled travel through parts of the northeastern United States, with state police in Massachusetts reporting that 55 cars were involved in a series of crashes outside Boston. It was the start of a forecast whipsaw of weather over 48 hours, with temperatures around Boston expected to pass 50 degrees Fahrenheit before dropping back below freezing overnight, when a snowstorm is expected to begin.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Middlesex County was issued at February 13 at 4:15AM EST

