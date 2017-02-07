Ice causes massive crashes, road clos...

Ice causes massive crashes, road closures in Greater Boston

3 hrs ago

State police and emergency personnel work an accident scene on an icy Storrow Drive this morning, Feb. 8, 2017. Staff photo by Mark Garfinkel A treacherous ice storm is forcing the closure of several major Bay State roads and has caused a slew of multi-vehicle pileups this morning.

