Flights canceled, roads hazardous as winter storm pummels New England
Residents dig out following a winter snow storm in the Boston suburb of Wakefield, Massachusetts, U.S. February 13, 2017. A man clears snow off his vehicle following a winter snow storm in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S. February 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Route 1 traffic light needed? (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Shrinking shares
|12
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Thu
|Out to pasture
|3
|Patriotskateboards
|Mar 8
|What
|2
|Erica Mello Murdered? (Oct '06)
|Mar 8
|queencpt
|27
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar 7
|Harry Wells
|2
|Kipo's Pizza
|Mar 6
|Yuck
|19
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|Mar 5
|Everett dawg
|178
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC