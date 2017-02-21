Carmen A. Guerra, 92
Carmen was born in Cuba on August 5, 1924 to Carlos and Isabelle Dominguez. She was raised in Cuba and came to the U.S. in 1962.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wakefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|gvalle
|10
|Maplewood Gang (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|BiggestBiggie
|175
|Pisa Pizza
|Wed
|GotOutOfDodge
|4
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Friends to the end
|62
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15)
|Feb 16
|audrey21
|53
|Police Looking for Public's Help to ID Suspects... (Jul '13)
|Feb 9
|Trure
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wakefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC