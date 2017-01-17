This is one safe city

This is one safe city

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wakefield Daily Item

If you feel safe living in Melrose, there's a reason for that. The city is one of the safest communities in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wakefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Peabody (Dec '15) 27 min Skyb2 49
State Rep Wong (Jan '12) Fri Next 55
Maplewood Gang (Sep '10) Jan 16 BiggerBiggie 166
Building inspector Scott Fitzpatrick (Aug '12) Jan 9 Malden resident 51
White dudes love raping children Jan 7 smallwhitepenis 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugus (Aug '15) Jan 5 Christine Vasapoli 9
shakeology Jan 3 fatty 6
See all Wakefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wakefield Forum Now

Wakefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wakefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wakefield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,847 • Total comments across all topics: 278,113,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC