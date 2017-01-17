Galaxy introduces new solid skid steer tire
The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Alliance Tire Group has introduced the Galaxy Hulk Deep-Tread SDS, a skid steer tire featuring what ATG calls a "massive block tread pattern." ATG says the tread patter is "long a favorite among operators in tough conditions," and that the Hulk has been created with "solid construction for the toughest challenges in material handling, construction and farming."
