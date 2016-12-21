Kansas City Actors Theatre presents '...

Kansas City Actors Theatre presents 'My Old Lady'

Read more: Kansas City Jewish Chronicle

David Fritts, Kathleen Warfel and Jan Rogge make up the cast of Israel Horovitz's play 'My Old Lady,' which will be presented by Kansa City Actors Theatre Jan. 14 through Jan. 29. Kansas City Actors Theatre will present the regional premiere of award-winning Jewish author Israel Horovitz's play "My Old Lady" from Jan. 14 through Jan. 29. This will be the first time one of Horovitz's plays will have been professionally produced in Kansas City in nearly 25 years. "My Old Lady" is the playwright's "love letter to France" and will be directed by Darren Sextro.

Wakefield, MA

