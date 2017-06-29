School Districts Too Big or Too Small...

School Districts Too Big or Too Small? N.C. Lawmakers Want to Study the Issue

Amid arguments about whether it could lead to racial segregation, the state Senate voted Wednesday night to study what's the appropriate size for school districts and to look at ways to break up and merge school systems. The House had passed a bill that called for forming a legislative study committee to look into whether legislation should be introduced to break up previously merged large school districts.

