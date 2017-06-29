Rho Celebrates 10th Annual Smile Train Triathlon, Surpasses Goal Of $300,000
Rho CEO Russ Helms is Eight-time Triathlete, Born with Cleft Lip and Palate Chapel Hill, NC ? June 26, 2017 ? Rho, a Chapel Hill-based full-service contract research organization focused on bringing new products to market through a complete range of product development services, today helped mark the 10th annual Smile Train Triathlon as Title Sponsor of the event. CEO Russ Helms has participated in the event the last eight years, supporting a cause that is near and dear to his heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi...
|Jun 5
|Mr Painter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC