Police search for Raleigh-Durham Airport employee who never returned from break
A woman who works at a Starbucks at RDU Airport has vanished after taking a break Monday afternoon, the airport's police department said. Allison Cope was supposed to return from a break from a Starbucks in Terminal 2 at 3 p.m. but did not come back, The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department said.
