Missing RDU employee seen at gas station after not returning to work
An employee of RDU International Airport was seen at a gas station in Wake Forest after she did not return from work Monday, police confirmed. Police said Allison Cope, 24, was a manager at the Starbucks in Terminal 2 and did not return from her break Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. RDU officials said Cope was last seen at the Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at 4:15 p.m. "Airport police have thoroughly reviews the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress," RDU said in a release.
