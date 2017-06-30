Missing RDU employee seen at gas stat...

Missing RDU employee seen at gas station after not returning to work, police say

Thursday Jun 29

An employee of RDU International Airport was seen at a gas station in Wake Forest after she did not return from work Monday, police confirmed. Police said Allison Cope, 24, was a manager at the Starbucks in Terminal 2 and did not return from her break Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. RDU officials said Cope was last seen at the Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at 4:15 p.m. "Airport police have thoroughly reviews the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress," RDU said in a release.

