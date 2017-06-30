FBI joins search for missing Starbucks worker
The FBI has stepped in to assist local law enforcement in the search for a North Carolina woman who vanished this week while taking a work break from her job at Starbucks. Allison Cope never returned from a scheduled break during her shift at the Starbucks inside Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Hillary
|128
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|Jul 2
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC