FBI joins search for missing Starbucks worker

Thursday Jun 29

The FBI has stepped in to assist local law enforcement in the search for a North Carolina woman who vanished this week while taking a work break from her job at Starbucks. Allison Cope never returned from a scheduled break during her shift at the Starbucks inside Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

