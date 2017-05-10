VIDEO: Weather makes impact on March ...

VIDEO: Weather makes impact on March of Dimes Tri-City March For Babies -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The Tri-City March For Babies, an annual fundraising event for March of Dimes, lead by Ambassador family the Swaims. The wind was as entertaining as the percussionists from Starmount High School who encouraged walkers along the 3.2-mile route which included a portion of downtown as well as Elkin Municipal Park Saturday morning during the Tri-City March For Babies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) 12 hr Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 8 figured out 99
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Apr 28 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
The heart wants what the heart wants Apr '17 the soloist 1
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC