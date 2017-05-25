UNC Offer 'Means A Lot' to 4-star RB
Four-star running back Ronnie Walker added North Carolina to his scholarship offer pile on Friday. If not for a mix-up, the offer would have been inserted much sooner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 22
|woody336
|102
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr '17
|the soloist
|1
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC