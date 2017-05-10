Surry CC students learn about regenerative medicine
Surry Community College's General Biology I course taught by Jeff Jones recently visited Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine to learn about tissue and organ regeneration and transplants. Those who attended the field trip are, from front, left, Abbie Stroud of Dobson, Mallori Hopper of Mount Airy, Kaitlyn Dodson of Dobson, Madeline Coe of Dobson, Harleigh Peele of Mount Airy, Whitney Cox of Mount Airy, Emma Kish of Pilot Mountain, Hunter Travis of Charlotte; back row, instructor Jeff Jones, Morgan Williams of Cana, Virginia, Sommer Chilton of Dobson, Jaclyn Banks of Dobson, Joshua Eleva of Mount Airy, Allison Garrell of Pilot Mountain, Laken King of Pilot Mountain, Veronika Ruvio of Dobson, and Sawyer Davis of Boonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mon
|figured out
|99
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr '17
|the soloist
|1
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|Ex-Wakefield High School coach indicted on 11 c... (Sep '13)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC