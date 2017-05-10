Surry CC students learn about regener...

Surry CC students learn about regenerative medicine

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

Surry Community College's General Biology I course taught by Jeff Jones recently visited Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine to learn about tissue and organ regeneration and transplants. Those who attended the field trip are, from front, left, Abbie Stroud of Dobson, Mallori Hopper of Mount Airy, Kaitlyn Dodson of Dobson, Madeline Coe of Dobson, Harleigh Peele of Mount Airy, Whitney Cox of Mount Airy, Emma Kish of Pilot Mountain, Hunter Travis of Charlotte; back row, instructor Jeff Jones, Morgan Williams of Cana, Virginia, Sommer Chilton of Dobson, Jaclyn Banks of Dobson, Joshua Eleva of Mount Airy, Allison Garrell of Pilot Mountain, Laken King of Pilot Mountain, Veronika Ruvio of Dobson, and Sawyer Davis of Boonville.

