Police: Wake Forest man lied about robbery to avoid going to work
Raymond Michael McKinstry, 43, of 207 Highgate Circle, told police he had been robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of Wait Avenue and Highgate Circle at about 9 a.m. Thursday. McKinstry later admitted he had lied about the robbery to avoid reporting to work.
