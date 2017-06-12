Police: Wake Forest man lied about ro...

Police: Wake Forest man lied about robbery to avoid going to work

Thursday May 25 Read more: WRAL.com

Raymond Michael McKinstry, 43, of 207 Highgate Circle, told police he had been robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of Wait Avenue and Highgate Circle at about 9 a.m. Thursday. McKinstry later admitted he had lied about the robbery to avoid reporting to work.

