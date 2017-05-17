One dies from injuries in Mt. Gilead ...

One dies from injuries in Mt. Gilead plant explosion Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

One of the two workers injured in an explosion and fire at a wood products plant near Mt. Gilead died at a Winston-Salem hospital early Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wake Forest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 9 hr Waikiki Vermin 100
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) May 13 Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Apr 28 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
The heart wants what the heart wants Apr '17 the soloist 1
See all Wake Forest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wake Forest Forum Now

Wake Forest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wake Forest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Wake Forest, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC