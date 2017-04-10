The Student-Run Project Unity Aims to Smooth Racial Tensions in Wake Schools
Monroy, a senior at Garner Magnet High School, is one of the organizers of Project Unity, an effort to connect people from different backgrounds and introduce them to larger-scale activism. Garner junior Israel Reyes and other participants acknowledge that the initiative is idealistic, given the entrenched nature of prejudice in society.
Read more at Independent Weekly.
