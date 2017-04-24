Optimist Zone oratorical contest winners announced
On April 7, the Optimist Zone 5 held its oratorical contest in Wake Forest. Lt. Gov. Cathy Potter presided over the contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Roy
|71
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr 3
|the soloist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC