North Carolina pastor: 'It's time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian'
Pavlovitz, who lives in Wake Forest, N.C., and works as a pastor at North Raleigh Community Church Downtown, has a blog called "Stuff that needs to be said" in which he writes about a myriad of topics and has garnered criticism for his politics and preaching. "It's time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian" is the title of a Feb. 2 piece in which Pavlovitz argues that Trump's life shows contempt toward the life that Jesus lived and taught: "humility, generosity, respect, empathy, kindness, peace."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr 3
|the soloist
|1
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Apr 2
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC