North Carolina pastor: 'It's time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian'

Pavlovitz, who lives in Wake Forest, N.C., and works as a pastor at North Raleigh Community Church Downtown, has a blog called "Stuff that needs to be said" in which he writes about a myriad of topics and has garnered criticism for his politics and preaching. "It's time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian" is the title of a Feb. 2 piece in which Pavlovitz argues that Trump's life shows contempt toward the life that Jesus lived and taught: "humility, generosity, respect, empathy, kindness, peace."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.