North Carolina hospital systems to lift visitor restrictions...
Local media outlets report the restrictions are being lifted at Carolinas HealthCare, Novant Health Systems, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health. The organizations announced the move will take effect Tuesday at 7 a.m. The restrictions were implemented Feb. 24 for Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health facilities throughout their respective networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Wake Forest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr 3
|the soloist
|1
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Apr 2
|Amanda c
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wake Forest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC